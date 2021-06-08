The Cottage Round the Bend - A Different View.

It's nice to get out into my own village again, and look at the buildings around. On the 21st March I gave you a lovely picture of The Cottage Round the Bend, but this time it's the same cottage but from the other side of the bend.



I didn't realise until I looked at this view that the end facing the bend is sliced off to fit onto the plot. You will also see that the garden is up on a bank above the building, but it does allow for French doors opening up from a bedroom.



Now if you fancy a move to the Cotswolds, this has just gone on the market at £450,000, a snip at a price to live near me. As I walked back towards my home I bumped into a young couple from London that was having a wander round the village before their appointment to view it.



I told them it was lovely, do I get a little bonus if they buy it or did meeting me put them off, who knows,



Keep Smiling.