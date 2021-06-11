It's so Egg-citing

Back in April I put up my new insect B & B and was hopeful that they might be interested by several creatures. Well with the recent warm weather it has become very popular with the Solitary Bee population. Personally I think it was my new sign above it that said Insect Bee and Bee.



You can see that several of the tubes have been sealed, this means that a bee has chosen it's tube to lay a single egg, added some nectar and seal it up to hatch.



You can just see another Mummy bee has chosen her place and is busy working away. This is just the left hand side of the B & B, with the right side and top being used in a similar way.



Now the question is how much should I charge the bees for the maternity and nursery time they have used. Could it be 1 or 2 jars of honey, and am I likely to get it.



Keep smiling.