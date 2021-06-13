A Shop from my Past.

This might look like a normal modern shop to many, but to me it's a major part of my life. We are looking at this end shop that stretches up to the red sign, They were built in the 1960's and as a youngster I used to do a daily paper round from this shop.



Back in the 1960's this was Quietways Newsagents, not the current All Pets & Garden Accessories it is today, the place I get my garden bird seed from.



In the 1970's when I had a very young family, my friend who owned the newsagents offered me a full time job, I was getting fed up with working as an office worker in a planning department of a light engineering company.



I didn't realise the problems that taking this job would cause my health. I had to start at 5am in the morning and first work till 9am when the main shop staff arrived. We had to organise to 1000's of papers ready for the boys and girls to deliver, as well as serving the customers.



I then went home but returned again at 2pm to work till 6pm, this was every day but did have Sunday and Monday off. The strange hours and looking after a young family soon took it's toll and after a year I became very ill. After a month recuperating I decided to return to engineering that I knew better and had sensible hours.



So there you have a bit more history, as for my friend the shop owner we continued to be good friends afterwards but lost contact when he moved up to the Midlands.



Keep smiling.