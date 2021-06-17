Keep up there Number Three.

Well today is the day my cleaning ladies come, so I kick myself out before they took the pleasure of doing it. So what shall I do for an hour, no shopping wanted so it was out to find some nice captures.



About a mile away from home I pulled up at a little parking area next to the Stroudwater Canal, and walked across a bridge that went into an industrial estate, the last place I work before retiring nearly 14 years ago, I can't believe I'm that old,



As I walked across the bridge I spotted this family of swans neatly swimming up the canal, I couldn't get my camera out quick enough. Being in the services myself at one time, I could here the front parent shouting out "Keep up number three, lets get neat and tidy in a straight line, hurry up no slacking".



Now for the question of the day, how do you know whether it's Mummy or Daddy up front, and of course vice versa? It's not that you can see if they are wearing pink or blue knickers is it. Don't say no they are under water, they put their bottoms upside down when they are eating, and you would spot them then..



Keep smiling.