Let's go Boating

Well it was cleaners day again and rather than sit there while they spray and polish around me, I decided that being kicked out was a much better deal. I decided I needed a new bird feeder so went off to my local pet shop but they didn't have the one I wanted.



I moved on to a very large garden centre, it's big and has everything you could want, including the right feeder. Time to do some photography so I decided to go further west where my local canal joins another near to the River Severn.



It was lovely and one of my favourite long walks when I was younger. Standing on a bridge that soon will need replacing, I took some lovely captures of these house boats moored up.



I often wondered how nice it would be to live on one of these barges, but at my age I do need my home comforts. I could of course name it "HMS Endevour" after Captain Cook's voygue to Australia in 1768, well he had my surname. Then again it could be called "The Lady Magpie", that sounds better.



Keep smiling.