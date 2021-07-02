Let's not be Shelf-ish

As I said yesterday I visited a large garden centre and I must admit the organisation and tidiness of this vast place was impressive. Even the shelving caught my eye as can be seen in the capture. Let me explain a little more.



I admit that I do suffer with a tiny amount of OCD but this may come from my times in the Royal Navy in the mid 60's. Oh boy did you have to have everything in it's place, and on Sunday mornings an officer would visit your living quarters and run a white glove around looking for dust. All your clothes in your locker had to be perfectly folded and placed with your embroidered name showing.



Now I'm not that bad, in fact I keep finding dust. What I do like is everything in it's place and different hight items must drop down sideways. When I had a tiled coffee table then the coasters had to be in line with the tile joints etc.



My friends used to know this, so if I went to the bathroom they would slightly move ornaments to watch me straighten them when I returned. One time when I went to the bathroom they moved several animal ornaments and stood them outside the bathroom door, It was then I cottoned on to them.



Now my friends and family think I'm strange because I have a half day tidying up ready for the cleaners and suggest I'm doing the work for them, no I just like things tiday and in there place.



Back to my capture, this looks lovely and tidy, so I thought, but when I downloaded the picture I noticed something wrong and wish I had spotted it then. See I'm not Shelf-ish and would have put it right for them. Can you spot it.



Keep smiling.