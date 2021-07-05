Meet my Ant Primrose.

I was just sitting on my patio watching even more dark clouds going overhead. I noticed that my last seasons primroses were flowering again and looked very pretty. Now my family would call me a skinflint and earlier in the year suggested that I dig the old ones up and replace with new.



Now would you get rid of your Granny for younger model, knowing that the old one would come back to life again, well of course not. So they have stayed to flower for another day.



As I was looking down I spotted a little black dot running around on the flower leaf, yes it was a very small ant. Great I thought, how small can I get down on my phone camera, well this is the result. So you have my title then, "Meet my Ant Primrose".



I think I might try a few more micro captures, you could almost say that in fact "I've got the bug".



Keep smiling.