A Beautiful Cotswold Cottage

Well the weather just can't make up it's mind today, windy yes but showers then sunshine. Decided to dash to a local supermarket to grab a few items and stop on my way home to find a few photographic scenes.



Arriving in the village of Selsley above my home, I stopped at my favourite Cotswlold cottage that overlooks the valleys below. I would have loved to have lived here, although I'm not sure I would keep the gardens in such tip-top condition that the current owners do. Even the lawns are cut almost perfectly.



I sure I've been past here several times in the past and seen notices that say the gardens are open to view, often people do this with refreshments and give the proceeds to charity. I do have to go past here often and will remain jealous of this beautiful place. Try viewing this capture with the dark surround.



Keep smiling.