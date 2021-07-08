Previous
An Elephant Hawk Moth. by ladymagpie
An Elephant Hawk Moth.

I was having a wander around the village checking the stile into a field behind my home. They have promised to put a step on the field side to help the elderly walkers get through without injury.

On my way back home I suddenly spotted this colourful moth on the telegraph pole right outside my bungalow. I wasn't sure what it was but it certainly deserved a few captures so I could look it up on my PC later.

I have confirmed that it is an Elephant Hawk Moth, that get's it's name from the caterpiller that resembles an elephants trunk. Other information says that it's nocternal, so what was it doing on a telegraph pole in the daytime. Perhaps it was trying to make a phocall for a taxi last night but unfortunaley they were all in use taking England supporters home from the pubs.

I've also found out that this is a male, not that I could spot any MOTH BALLS, but by the colouring on the wing. Perhaps I should become a LEPIDOPTERIST rather than a bird twitcher. It's a good job I've got Wikipedia.

Keep smiling.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beauty - and it was well worth finding out what it was ! The Males are usually more colourful and flambouyant than the females aren't they !! Thanks for sharing - fav
July 8th, 2021  
Lee ace
Incredible creature. The wonder of nature captured by you. Good shot.
July 8th, 2021  
Mave
Great shot, I have never seen one of these. And your comentary made me laugh too! Fav!
July 8th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Great find!
I'm afraid of all bugs.
July 8th, 2021  
