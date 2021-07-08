An Elephant Hawk Moth.

I was having a wander around the village checking the stile into a field behind my home. They have promised to put a step on the field side to help the elderly walkers get through without injury.



On my way back home I suddenly spotted this colourful moth on the telegraph pole right outside my bungalow. I wasn't sure what it was but it certainly deserved a few captures so I could look it up on my PC later.



I have confirmed that it is an Elephant Hawk Moth, that get's it's name from the caterpiller that resembles an elephants trunk. Other information says that it's nocternal, so what was it doing on a telegraph pole in the daytime. Perhaps it was trying to make a phocall for a taxi last night but unfortunaley they were all in use taking England supporters home from the pubs.



I've also found out that this is a male, not that I could spot any MOTH BALLS, but by the colouring on the wing. Perhaps I should become a LEPIDOPTERIST rather than a bird twitcher. It's a good job I've got Wikipedia.



Keep smiling.