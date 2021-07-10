Previous
There's no Flies on Me by ladymagpie
There's no Flies on Me

Manage to capture this fly on the surface of a slab that I sometimes stand my bird feeders on whilst I fill them. Not the best surfaces for a black coloured fly but the details do come out alright.

Now there is a saying that goes, "There's no Flies on Me", but where does that come from and what does it mean. It certainly doesn't mean that I do shower every day so therefore I don't smell and have flies on me.

It actually means, One is wide awake; there is nothing slow or dull about one. For example, She may be new to this field, but there are no flies on her. This expression, which alludes to flies settling on a sluggish animal, was being used in Australia in the 1840s but didn't appear in northern hemisphere until the late 1800's.

I can therefore say that this was me in my younger and working days, but also now in my later years where nobody is going to pull the wool over my eyes (scam me), as there are no flies on me.

Keep smiling..
Beryl Lloyd
A great close-up shot and detail of the house-fly , So many sayings that we used in our days Heather ,that enriched our language a lot of them not familiar to todays youngsters ! Lovely shot FAV
July 10th, 2021  
