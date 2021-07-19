Let's go Walkies

It is extremely hot and humid, awful trying to sleep at night, and would be very silly for me to get out and about taking photographs. So today I was sat on my patio waiting for a photographic moment to come to me.



Suddenly my neighbour had a visitor who arrived on her mobility scooter, what I noticed then made my brain go into overdrive..



Now this is a brilliant way to take your dog out for walkies, in fact I wondered if someone would take me for walkies with the same method. No energy expire for both scooter occupance.



The lady did explain that her doggies was sat on the scooter because the tarmac pathments were so hot, not good for her paws. Perhaps they should make slippers for all animals in this weather, well the ones that go walkies at least.



So I'm looking for volunteers to to take me out around the village in comfort, hopefully with air conditioning included. You might need a rather large scooter to get me sitting between your legs though, am I allowed to suggest such a thing.



Keep smiling.