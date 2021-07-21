Trapped but Rescued

This morning I popped round to my neighbours as they asked me to water their strawberry plant. As I started with the watering can I spotted a baby blackbird completely trapped in the netting around it, Mum and Dad were going frantic on the lawn around me.



This is the second time this week, luckily the bird escaped out the other side. I rushed indoors to grab my scissors and proceeded to cut it free. It was trapped in it's wings, legs and neck, so was very tricky to get it free,



The lady in the adjoining garden looked over the fence to see what I was doing and all the commotion. She decided to come round to give me a hand, so between us we managed to get it free. She put it in another part of the garden for the parents to look after.



So there you go, I'm part of the animal rescue now, glad it wasn't a snake or an elephant. It's my hand with the bird in the netting and the other lady's hand holding the bird to be released.



Keep smiling

