It's no good you hiding there.

First thank you for your kind words regard my MRI scan yesterday, all went well but need to wait for any results. I did try smiling as it was being scanned so hope that helped.



Whilst taking my capture of the bee on the buddleia yesterday I noticed this ladybird as well. Now I thought it was hiding from me, which was a bit silly as its bright colour and stood out quite well.



I think it would have been better if they were coloured green or mauve and I wouldn’t have seen it. There is a good reason why I like ladybirds because in a way I'm one myself.



So let me give you my theory, well I'm a lady and also a bird that's why I'm called Lady Magpie. Hope you understand my logic, anyway it's nice to see the insect enjoying the hot weather which today has got much cooler.



Keep smiling.

