It's no good you hiding there.

First thank you for your kind words regard my MRI scan yesterday, all went well but need to wait for any results. I did try smiling as it was being scanned so hope that helped.
Whilst taking my capture of the bee on the buddleia yesterday I noticed this ladybird as well. Now I thought it was hiding from me, which was a bit silly as its bright colour and stood out quite well.
I think it would have been better if they were coloured green or mauve and I wouldn’t have seen it. There is a good reason why I like ladybirds because in a way I'm one myself.
So let me give you my theory, well I'm a lady and also a bird that's why I'm called Lady Magpie. Hope you understand my logic, anyway it's nice to see the insect enjoying the hot weather which today has got much cooler.