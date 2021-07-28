Home Sweet Home

The weather has been pretty wet for yesterday and this morning, so I've had to resort to a capture from a few weeks ago. I know that many like a good view, but to me this is "Home Sweet Home".



I have taken you on a few walks around my village and some have said they would like to visit it, so let's have a view looking down from the hill behind.



In the middle you can see the main road through my village of Middleyard and my home is on the right hand side of the road and slap down in the middle of the capture.



If you look for the bit sticking out to the road, that's my neighbour's home and I'm on the other side of that. My village finishes 2/3rds of the way up the view with the village at the bottom of the hill in the top of the view, remember those strange people.



If you look closely at the centre again you will see a hedge made up of green and yellow shrubs, it looks stripped. Well that is where my big ugly Brother lives and he always calls in when he takes his lovely Jack Russell for a walk in the fields on the right. (I know he reads this on Facebook).



Some landmarks that I have captured over the months are firstly the old chapel with the double roof next to the field on the right and also one of the oldest cottages in the village that dates from 1713, is bottom left.



So there you have it, this is where the nest of Lady Magpie is, and that nest is nearly 36 years old. Must ruffle my feathers up tomorrow and take to the wing, weather permitting.



Keep smiling.