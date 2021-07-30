Starlings Lose the Contest

Another very wet day today so it was back to my bird feeders for a capture and a story. You all know that I've been having a war with the starlings that finally came to a head yesterday. This little youngster has been one of the main culprits, but I've now won.



I wascgetting some real exercise yesterday running out to my porch to chase them off, one starling is not so bad. and I can just cope with two, but at one point there was 15 fighting all over my feeders and pecking the little sparrows.



I was on the phone with my good friend Marion who said, "Take those suet pellets indoors; the birds don't need them now". The pellets are what you see in this picture and imagine what it looked like covered in starlings.



So this container was taken in and I replaced it with a seed feeder that they can't hang onto. In the background you can see my square feeder with the round tray inside, I have now used this for some of the suet pellets and only the small birds can climb through the small hole on each side.



This morning I was all smiles as the sparrows were helping themselves, and even better was my robin was also in the square container. As for the sparrows, they kept arriving and standing around looking confused, where had this container gone.



Lady Magpie 1 Starlings 0



Keep smiling.