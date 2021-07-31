I'm in - how the hell do I get out.

Well getting rid of the sparrows and changing to this feeder has at least brought Robbing Robin back to feed. He wouldn't come to feed if the starlings were around. Those pesky starlings have return a few times and are complete confused by the changes, and also run around the outside of the cage wondering why they can't reach the suet pellets.



As for my Robin, he sat on the fence behind for a short time before finding one of the four holes to get in. After munching for some time he got completely confused on how to get out. He spun round and round before bouncing on all four sides and the roof then somehow squezzed himself out of the bottom, he must have breathed in.



I think he was alright as he's been back again since, this time leaving in a dignified way through a round hole. It's a bit like me going into a fish and chip shop before panicking because I could find the exit door, finally breaking out through the basement with bag of chips in hand.



Keep smiling.