Postbox needs Weight Watchers.

Firstly sorry I'm late posting, Saturdays are very busy for me with the start of the football season. I work on live matches for my team Forest Green Rovers, feeding statistics to the media doing the live commentary on the radio. Good news though as FGR won their first match of the season at home to Sutton United by 2-1.



Yesterday I was walking towards the Wycliffe Chapel when I pasted this rather large postbox. I'm sure there used to be a much smaller one here and I'm a bit concerned that the smaller one has been eating to many letters, that would be surprising as most people send email or messages today.



Mind you if you give it 2 mouths it bound to eat more, well I would as I eat to much with just 1 mouth. Perhaps it should be referred to Weight Watchers as it's taking up to much space on the pavement. At least it got some pretty flowers for company, just in case it gets depressed through being overweight.



I'm sure like me it's not its fault, and perhaps it's a genetic thing from it's ancestors, well I blame my family history for being quite big.



Am I talking rubbish again, keep smiling.