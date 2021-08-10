Don't Drive Down Here

Football match again tonight in the League Cup against Bristol City, so let's have my offering a bit earlier. Today's capture was in a similar location as where yesterday’s was taken. I have lived around here for over 36 years and have only driven down this hill once, and once was enough.



There is a warning as you enter this lane stating it's a single track road with no passing places, what it doesn't tell you how long it is. Look closely and you will also see a cattle grid next to the white gate to keep the cattle on the common.



If you think of a triangle with 2 sides at a right angle, then this is the long side of the triangle therefore cutting of a short distance. It might do that but in my case it added half an hour to the journey.



It wasn't long after starting that I met a large van coming towards me, I had to back up quite a way, and in fact where I'm standing for this capture. Off again and a bit further down was a couple of cyclists blocked the lane, they had to get off their bikes and drag them up the bank to let me through.



Next problem, and towards the end of the hill yet another car approached me. I was not going to reverse a mile backwards uphill so stood my ground waving the other driver backwards, he didn't have far to go to where he had entered the lane. I final won and thanked him as I pulled out back onto the main hill.



Perhaps you can understand why I hadn't bothered to use this again.



Keep smiling and never give up

