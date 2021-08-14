Just Hanging On

Sorry this has to be quick with me working on a football match on Saturdays, and then I have all the spreadsheets and stats etc. to do before updating my website. But at least Forest Green beat Walsall 3-1 at Walsall this afternoon and are in top spot in the league, early days yet.



When I was down in that weird village at the bottom of the hill yesterday, I spotted a villager hanging onto this pole for his life. Funny I thought it's not that windy out there, unless he had eaten something that had given himself too much wind.



It often happens to me and it's a good job that nobody shares my bed. It's never caused me to take off though, unless he was trying to reach that ball and stretched too far. Anyway it really hasn't surprised me because the villagers really are strange.



Keep smiling, and why no read "Wind in the Willows", to see if it happens there as well.

