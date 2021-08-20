Come Fly with Me, Just.you and Me.

I expect many of us amateur photographer think, what am I going to capture today for my daily project. Well, I was sat on the patio watching the world go by, thinking just that. An odd butterfly flew past but not suitable and many planes went overhead towards America, but to high and to cloudy.



Suddenly I looked down at the planter, just in front of me and this fly was sat there just looking at me. Hello I thought, I have a new friend to talk to so I slowly got my mobile phone out. No I wasn't going to phone a friend, well not to tell them I had just made a new friend with an insect.



It still didn't move so I moved into picture capture mode, slowly bending forward to get into position. Stay still Fly, I mutter under my breath and I'm certain it understood me as it gave me a wink. It became obvious that it knew it was about to have its picture taken as it combed its face with its front legs.



I slowly pressed the button, saying “Smile please” and the capture was complete. You know what it did next, it buggered off without a thank you or anything.



I rested back into my patio chair thinking that was nice to have a new friend, Come Fly with me, in fact just me and me only.



Keep smiling.

