I'm Potty about Pottery by ladymagpie
Photo 1709

Football day so I thought I would get my offering in to you early, Forest Green play Crawley Town at home today and hopefully maintain our position at the top of the league.

I just love pottery but it has to be a specific maker and period. I expect you've all heard about Royal Doulton, but what I like is Doulton in their early years.

This is Doulton Lambeth, produced in Lambeth, London where my Father was born, and the period is 1850 to about 1920. The pottery is all had made and in particular hand decorated by many famous artists of the time. The 2 most famous are Hannah Barlow, well known for her animal pictures, and George Tinworth one of the greatest artist of his time.

Unfortunately I haven't got a piece from either of them, they are very expensive and rare, but I keep looking. This is a small selection and they range from these to earlier work like drain pipes and wall tiles.

Yes I'm more than happy for you to call me the Potty Lady Magpie. Keep smiling.
21st August 2021

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
