Barge Moves with Flower Power.

My local town is really working hard on the flower displays along the High Street. Here is another offering with a rather large barge filled with flowers. Someone has really worked hard building this and it's one of the most impressive.



It's standing on a driveway to a local doctor’s surgery, which originally was a very nice hotel. The building next door used to be for the carriages and the stables were behind. This has now been converted to the local chemists shop. So it's nice and easy to come out of the doctors with your prescription and walk straight into the chemists.



I bet the next time you're near the canal you won't see a barge with a cargo like this one, but wouldn't it look good if there was.



Just for your info, my team Forest Green Rovers won their 5th match on the trot yesterday beating Crawley Town 6 - 3, sounds like a rugby score.



Keep smiling.

