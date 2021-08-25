Bee at the Buzz Stop

What big eyes you've got Grandma, hang on that's the part of children's fairy tale, like Goldilocks and the three Bears. It’s certainly not about a bee buzzing over the Buddleia.



I was actually trying to get a capture of a butterfly but they were on the top of the bush. Being a person of restricted elevation, in fact a short Ass, I couldn't get up to them. I tried to talk them down but gave up when they flow off.



The rest of the buddleia had plenty of bees hard at work collecting nectar and my presence was not a problem to them so that's why you had this capture.



Now football last night was fantastic even though we lost. We took the lead on 8 minutes and held it for an hour. They then brought a couple of their first team players on and we ended up losing 3-1, but a great night in front of over 12,000 crowd and the club impressed a few Premiership supporters.



I'm still smiling.

