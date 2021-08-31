My Scruffy Butterfly

I've been very impressed with some captures on the 365project of very beautiful butterflies. Well I've search and tried but all I found was this scruffy butterfly. It was still living and enjoying itself on the roadside verges collecting nectar to live.



It reminds me so much of myself, I once was a beautiful butterfly in my youth, looking after myself and taking care how I looked. Most importantly was impressing a new partner, until they were captured and finally bringing other life into the world.



Later that beautiful butterfly started to go downhill, partner had gone walkies, and youngsters had flown away, whilst my health started to go downhill. I had become that scruffy butterfly, still getting out and about but not worrying about how I looked.



Yet I was still enjoying myself, collecting nectar, or in my case food, I didn't need to worry about how I looked as I didn't need to be that pretty butterfly anymore.



I had changed from a lovely Red Admiral to a scruffy Cabbage White, but I was alive and hopefully making people laugh and smile which is what I want to do these days.



Keep smiling.