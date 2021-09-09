The Schools are Back

Yippee the children are back to school after the summer break. No more battling with the little terrors in supermarkets or out in the countryside where they ask silly questions like, "What you doing in that bush Mrs."Before I start my children bashing, let's look at my capture today. This is Stroud High School for Girls which was founded in 1904, not long after a boy high school had been established nearby. The main building you can see was built in 1912 in the Queen Ann style,The children here were aged 11 to 18 years old and had reached a very high standard of education before being accepted here. My Niece went here for a short period before moving on to university. As for me I ended up in a secondary school because I just couldn’t cope with exam days, I made up for it later in life.Now back to those children in the lower age bracket, I've said it before and I'll say it again, all young children should be put in cages at the entrances to supermarkets. The parent locks them in and collects them on the way out, simple.No more having you legs bashed because parents put their children in charge of the trolleys. No more screaming children running a mock in the isles, rushing around and sliding into you. You can read one of my old blogs on this subject:Today my little supermarket shop was peaceful and of course I'm Smiling with them back at the schools.