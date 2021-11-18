Update on my Kitchen Window Garden.

Thought with the plants bursting into life, I would give you a visual update on my kitchen window garden. I have grown all these plants myself, with the exemption of Granny on the right, which is the only plant that was given to me for a birthday present a few years ago.



Granny cactus is breaking out into bloom but she doesn't look too healthy, I will probable repot her and give it some new compost. Her daughter is second from the left and I've grown her from a single leaf. She is very happy and as the song goes, "June is bursting out all over", even though it's November, flowers everywhere.



The central cactus are two Granddaughters, leaves taken from daughter and coming along very nicely. Now for the plant on the left, this has a lovely history. My late Sister Mo and her husband had a lovely big money tree which ended up with me when they passed away. Unfortunately it also didn’t live long, but I managed to get a cutting to grow, hence this lovely big plant.



I've now followed up with two grandchildren money trees, one in the centre and one second right, lit up by the neighbour’s garage. Perhaps I should be renamed Charlie Dimmock, if you don't know her I suggest you should look her up on the internet.



Keep smiling.