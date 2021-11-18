Previous
Next
Update on my Kitchen Window Garden. by ladymagpie
Photo 1798

Update on my Kitchen Window Garden.

Thought with the plants bursting into life, I would give you a visual update on my kitchen window garden. I have grown all these plants myself, with the exemption of Granny on the right, which is the only plant that was given to me for a birthday present a few years ago.

Granny cactus is breaking out into bloom but she doesn't look too healthy, I will probable repot her and give it some new compost. Her daughter is second from the left and I've grown her from a single leaf. She is very happy and as the song goes, "June is bursting out all over", even though it's November, flowers everywhere.

The central cactus are two Granddaughters, leaves taken from daughter and coming along very nicely. Now for the plant on the left, this has a lovely history. My late Sister Mo and her husband had a lovely big money tree which ended up with me when they passed away. Unfortunately it also didn’t live long, but I managed to get a cutting to grow, hence this lovely big plant.

I've now followed up with two grandchildren money trees, one in the centre and one second right, lit up by the neighbour’s garage. Perhaps I should be renamed Charlie Dimmock, if you don't know her I suggest you should look her up on the internet.

Keep smiling.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
This is a gorgeous display! You are a great plant mama! Fav!
November 18th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Very bright and cheerful...
November 18th, 2021  
Ian George ace
A nice display
November 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely bright and cheerful - doesn't it give a sense of achievement when another cutting roots !! I have a couple of Christmas cacti cuttings on the go at the moment as a branch of the original decided to fall off in the summer -- I must find a leaf of the money plant again ! I wonder who do I know has a plant !! Your Christmas Cactus is blooming well ! fav
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise