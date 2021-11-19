Oil Mills House

Today we return to the canal tow path and look at a very interesting building facing the canal. This is Oil Mills House or Bridge House after the bridge I'm stood on to capture this image. It was a lavish home for the mill owner.



Oil mills which is just behind this house was built in 1721 by William Adderley with the intension of producing rape and linseed oils, by the same method used in crushing apples for cider. The centre part of this house for the mill owner was built around the same period, with the side pieces added in the mid 1800's.



Unfortunately the oil mill only worked for a couple of years before being bought out by John Bond and turned into a traditional clothe mill found in other parts of the valleys. John Bond already owned a mill a few miles down the canal, called of course Bond Mills. This house and the mill maintained the name after the oil production.



Another interest piece of history here is that in the gardens is a round weir used in case the canal overflows. The water would go down the weir and into the river that was driving the machinery in the mill, therefore the canal level was maintained.



In the 1840's it changed to a corn mill with flour production being its mainstay until the 1990's. Today it has a fantastic use by a company called Snow Business. They produce artificial snow for winter effect in famous films and TV shows. You can even hire their services for you children's birthday parties.



