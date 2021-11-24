GWR Bridge over the Old Canal

The other day I shared with you a picture of a very scary bridge that I visited whilst out geocaching on my own. Well this bridge was on my route along the old disused canal on the eastern side of Sapperton Canal Tunnel.



It is a wonderful angle railway bridge and was built by the famous engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, also famous for the Clifton Suspension Bridge (Opened 1864) and the first Iron ship to cross the Atlantic, SS Great Britain (1843), he was also famous for the Great Western Railway from London down to Devon.



He built a branch line from Swindon to Kemble first, before extending it on to Stroud, this bridge is between Kemble and Stroud GWR Station which was opened on the 12th May 1845. This is another bridge designed and built by Brunel.



As you can see that although a lot of vegetation has been cut down along this part of the canal, it will be many years before it will be brought back in use, probably way after my days. I must admit this first mile of that walk was lovely and open, but soon became enclosed with vegetation by the time I reached that scary bridge. Well worth a visit.



Keep smiling.