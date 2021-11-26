Looking across the River Severn

If there is one thing that geocaching has given me is the chance to visit some lovely scenic places, this has also helped with my hobby of photography. Today we are looking across the mighty River Severn to the village of Newnham-on-Severn on the other side.



Originally the church was built down near the river shore, but due to erosion it was replaced in the 14th century by a new building on top of the hill, called St. Peters. This building was enlarged as late as 1875 but 6 years later it was almost completely destroyed by fire and had to be rebuilt again.



The church bells have been retained from the original riverside church and date from 1603 and 1696. There once was a river crossing here from Arlingham on this side to Newnham, but was very dangerous due to the rapid tides. From prehistoric times to 1802 it was possible to cross the river by foot or by horse and cart, with 2 gravel banks forming a ford.



I certainly wouldn’t' try that today but would stay at the pub just off to my right called "The Old Passage Inn", You can see where that name comes from.



Keep smiling.