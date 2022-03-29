Sorry to Barge in.

Well, I've produced another capture for you, and after being missing for a short period, I hope you don't think I'm trying to barge in on your lovely captures.



Let me explain where I've been, well nowhere at all because I'm struggling to get about and take some captures for you. My legs tell me I getting old, well actually I am old, but I'm finding it difficult to leave my nest.



I will try and visit as often as I can, you know I can't help messing about, just bear with me, and I don't mean take your clothes off.



Keep smiling,