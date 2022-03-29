Previous
Sorry to Barge in. by ladymagpie
Photo 1875

Sorry to Barge in.

Well, I've produced another capture for you, and after being missing for a short period, I hope you don't think I'm trying to barge in on your lovely captures.

Let me explain where I've been, well nowhere at all because I'm struggling to get about and take some captures for you. My legs tell me I getting old, well actually I am old, but I'm finding it difficult to leave my nest.

I will try and visit as often as I can, you know I can't help messing about, just bear with me, and I don't mean take your clothes off.

Keep smiling,
29th March 2022

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
carol white ace
A lovely canal capture.Fav😊
March 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to see you popping in with your whit and humour -- I do understand the feelings and pain of getting older !!!! A lovely capture of quite a long boat ! fav
March 29th, 2022  
J A Byrdlip ace
Welcome back, was starting to worry about you.

Washington State only has a few months in the summer when one can go alfresco in the woods. (there are organizations for that) :-)

I, for one, am too old for that now.
March 29th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL - thats a long boat - I guess thats why they call the workers on them longshoreman :)
March 29th, 2022  
