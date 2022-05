My Friend Woody

I’m so pleased to see my friend Woody Woodpecker has returned again this year, and pops onto my bird feeders several times a day. The only thing I don't like is that if any other little bird, like the sparrows, get near it they get a very fast stab from that long beak.



This is actually the view from my armchair in my lounge, so it is through the glass window with the feeders just outside. I do have to be careful that I get any reflections on the glass can ruin the capture.



Keep smiling