I've been Mugged again

Well perhaps not robbed, as being mugged might suggest, but I managed to get another Doulton Lambeth Christening Mug to add to my collection. The last one I found was last October and they are very difficult to locate.



This one, front right, joins my other 8 friends that date from about 1870 to 1920. The latest one was for Ernest George Martin, who was born on the 18th October 1901. It will give me plenty to do now to work out his history, I find genealogy absolutely fascinating and have researched several families over the years, let's see what life Ernest lived. (I just love the christen names of this period).



Click on the capture for a much better view.



Keep smiling.