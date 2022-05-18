Ernest George Martin

Just a quick follow up from yesterday's picture of the mugs. I have started my research and found that Ernest was born in Wandsworth, London as per the date on the front, 18th October 1901.



He married a lady called Emily Sullivan Woodward on the 28th September 1924 at St. James the Apostle Church in Lambeth, His Father was present and was called Ernest Walpole Martin.



Now I have a lot of work to continue, but I know that he died in Lambeth in 1980 when he was 79 years old.



More to follow if you want, but keep smiling.