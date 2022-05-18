Sign up
Photo 1890
Ernest George Martin
Just a quick follow up from yesterday's picture of the mugs. I have started my research and found that Ernest was born in Wandsworth, London as per the date on the front, 18th October 1901.
He married a lady called Emily Sullivan Woodward on the 28th September 1924 at St. James the Apostle Church in Lambeth, His Father was present and was called Ernest Walpole Martin.
Now I have a lot of work to continue, but I know that he died in Lambeth in 1980 when he was 79 years old.
More to follow if you want, but keep smiling.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Pat Knowles
ace
How fascinating Heather you buy a mug & a whole new world opens up!
May 18th, 2022
