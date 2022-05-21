I'm Just a Little Sparrow

I’m just a little sparrow, I have a quiet tweet

I come to Heathers feeders, I really need to eat

She has some suet pellets, some seeds within a cage

I keep away from Woody, he’s got a terrible rage.



The finches are no trouble, some are red and bright

The pigeons are so silly, they flap around and fight

I wish I was a robin, I’ll show my chest with pride

And fly around the neighbourhood, you wouldn’t see me hide.



But I’m just a little sparrow, I live beneath the roof

I’ll never be as big as crows, but I always tweet the truth

I live my life with all my friends, and fly around the streets

We have such fun upon the wing, but Heather has our treats.



Keep Smiling.