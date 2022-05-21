Previous
I'm Just a Little Sparrow by ladymagpie
Photo 1893

I'm Just a Little Sparrow

I’m just a little sparrow, I have a quiet tweet
I come to Heathers feeders, I really need to eat
She has some suet pellets, some seeds within a cage
I keep away from Woody, he’s got a terrible rage.

The finches are no trouble, some are red and bright
The pigeons are so silly, they flap around and fight
I wish I was a robin, I’ll show my chest with pride
And fly around the neighbourhood, you wouldn’t see me hide.

But I’m just a little sparrow, I live beneath the roof
I’ll never be as big as crows, but I always tweet the truth
I live my life with all my friends, and fly around the streets
We have such fun upon the wing, but Heather has our treats.

Keep Smiling.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 21st, 2022  
Newbank Lass
LOVE IT!!!!!!!!
May 21st, 2022  
