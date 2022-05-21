I’m just a little sparrow, I have a quiet tweet
I come to Heathers feeders, I really need to eat
She has some suet pellets, some seeds within a cage
I keep away from Woody, he’s got a terrible rage.
The finches are no trouble, some are red and bright
The pigeons are so silly, they flap around and fight
I wish I was a robin, I’ll show my chest with pride
And fly around the neighbourhood, you wouldn’t see me hide.
But I’m just a little sparrow, I live beneath the roof
I’ll never be as big as crows, but I always tweet the truth
I live my life with all my friends, and fly around the streets
We have such fun upon the wing, but Heather has our treats.