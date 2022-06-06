Previous
Moth Attempting Big Steps. by ladymagpie
Photo 1906

Moth Attempting Big Steps.

I had been out to various shops this morning, and was glad to get back home. As I approached my back door with my key in hand, I noticed this moth taking the same step as I was.

Well, I couldn't step over it without putting all my shopping down and grabbing my phone to take this picture. I did take a similar picture of a moth about 6 months ago; it was hanging onto the telegraph pole outside my front garden.

This is an Elephant Hawk Moth, quite large and a very pretty colour. I don't think it was the same one as previous, as we have had Winter since then. Opening my backdoor, I made sure it didn't come into my home, nothing shares my home.

Keep smiling.
