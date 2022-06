The Never Ending Search.

Mr. Blackbird, if he's not up on the roof singing his heart out, spends most of the day search for food from around the base of my feeders. He's mainly after the mealworms that the sparrows chuck away, I don't know why I give them to the sparrows.



You can just see a couple in front of him, but I think he is getting fussy and wants the juicy ones. He's becoming quite friendly, and stands near to the feeders while I fill them, perhaps I will one day get him eating out of my hands.



Keep smiling.