I Toyed with my Laptop in the Sun.

Last week when my cleaners arrive, they woulusually kick me out so I don't get in their way. I was all prepared on a lovely sunny day and had set up my laptop under the umbrella on my patio table.



It was also one of the days when my local auction house was live on line, and I usually watch what is being auctioned. Now I'm going to blame the sunshine, but I suddenly had this nasty finger twitch, and after the cleaners had left, I had accidently bid and won several items. Well, that's my excuse and I'm sticking to it. (cough)



In the afternoon I went over to the auction house to pick up my items and noticed this beautiful steam engine in front of the collection counter. Now I think this is a great toy that I would have toyed over, a great size as you can see by the gentleman stood behind it, and also the motorcycle to the right of it.



Keep smiling.