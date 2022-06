Sing a Song of Sixpence

Sing a song of sixpence, a pocket full of rye

I am a lovely blackbird, that flies through the sky

But when the day is over, we birds begin to sing

Wasn’t that a lovely day, to give my wife a ring.



My wife was in the family nest, seeing to the young

The ring was just a little worm, for the baby’s tum

But now I sit upon this roof, to let the others see

That life for me is at its best, my wife and all the family.



Keep smiling.