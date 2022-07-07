Boris Johnson Blames Herd Instinct

Well, I've been watching the TV news channel all morning and the fact that out Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had to resign his position. He still won't leave 10 Downing Street until a new Prime Minister has been elected by the Conservative Party.



With so many MP's resigning over his behaviour, he has not accepted that it's his fault, but blamed Herd Instinct by his back benchers, and his main front bench MP's. He says this is what has caused his downfall.



Well, it has even shocked my spoon collection, and one spoon has been picked on causing it to have its own Herd Instinct. Just for interest, this is the sort of holiday souvenir people bought in 1923.



Keep smiling, even though Boris isn't