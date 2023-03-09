Previous
I must start Twitching. by ladymagpie
Photo 1941

I must start Twitching.

I've noticed again that when I watch my local auction house on the internet, my index finger starts to twitch quite a bit. I wonder if it's my age or that fact that I keep saying under my breath "Yes please".

Now because of this uncontrollable twitch I had to go to the auction house just to say sorry I actually pressed the bid button on a couple of items. Unfortunately, they didn't listen to my excuses and took my bank card off me and said, "Twitch your finger over this card machine", So I had to bring the items home.

Whilst there I saw this lovely 1939 Fraser Nash BMW car in the entrance hall, you can see the office serving window behind it. It was estimated between £25,000 to £30,000, funny how my finger didn't twitch whilst this was being auctioned, oh and it didn't reach the reserve price.

Hope you believe my story today, especially when you think that you have to log in to the auction site, upload you bank details etc. before you can bid, I must have accidently done that as well

9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

J A Byrdlip ace
What dreams are made of.

With dirty tires and a cardboard drip pan under the car, I can see why it didn't make the reserve price.
March 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
In spite of the defects pointed out by @byrdlip I can see how attracted a Lady would be to such a stylish car! Careful with that twitchy finger Lady Magpie!! - we can not see you being evicted in payment for your errors!!
March 9th, 2023  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@byrdlip @beryl It's bound to be a bit dirty in places being 84 years old, even I'm dirty behind my ears after only 75 years. Don't worry Beryl, I'll chain myself to the toilet seat.
March 9th, 2023  
