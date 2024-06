Return of Woody

Today I was able to sit comfortable on my lounge settee with my blinds up and keep an eye on my bird feeders. I'm having many different species flying in and out from large jackdaws and crows to small tits, but it was so nice to see Woody visit again.



Yes he does chase some of the smaller birds off the feeders but he's not there for long just hanging upside down and pecking on the fat balls. You are more than welcome Woody.



Keep smiling.