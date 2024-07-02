Previous
Pigeons to enter Olympics

I’m not the best bird, but I make a nice pie
I walk along roofs, and fly in the sky
I make lots of noise, especially at dawn
To wake everyone up, I hope they don’t yawn

I’m one of the best, in a new sport for birds
Sitting on wires, above roads in our herds
The object of sport is to drop poo on the cars
3 points for windscreens, but nothing for bars

I practice all day as the cars pass below
You get nothing for pooing any vehicle in tow
The Olympics come soon, we should enter the game
We’ll call it the SPAT’S, a gold medal my aim.

