Pigeons to enter Olympics

I’m not the best bird, but I make a nice pie

I walk along roofs, and fly in the sky

I make lots of noise, especially at dawn

To wake everyone up, I hope they don’t yawn



I’m one of the best, in a new sport for birds

Sitting on wires, above roads in our herds

The object of sport is to drop poo on the cars

3 points for windscreens, but nothing for bars



I practice all day as the cars pass below

You get nothing for pooing any vehicle in tow

The Olympics come soon, we should enter the game

We’ll call it the SPAT’S, a gold medal my aim.



Keep smiling