Previous
Photo 1993
Pigeons to enter Olympics
I’m not the best bird, but I make a nice pie
I walk along roofs, and fly in the sky
I make lots of noise, especially at dawn
To wake everyone up, I hope they don’t yawn
I’m one of the best, in a new sport for birds
Sitting on wires, above roads in our herds
The object of sport is to drop poo on the cars
3 points for windscreens, but nothing for bars
I practice all day as the cars pass below
You get nothing for pooing any vehicle in tow
The Olympics come soon, we should enter the game
We’ll call it the SPAT’S, a gold medal my aim.
Keep smiling
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sport
,
pigeon.
