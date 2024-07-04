Poll Voting

I thought I had been invited to take up a new sport and before moving on to the Old Age Pensioners Olympics. Unfortunately, I wasn't going to take up poll vaulting, but Poll Voting.



On entering the building they wanted to see my identity and when I should them my driver’s licence they thought I was a double of Ursula Andress. (In my dreams).



I was disappointed with the ballet paper, firstly they wanted me to get angry with it, I had to get "X". Secondly, they didn’t have my party in the list, where was the Christmas Party, I always have great joy and expectations with that one.



Never mind I gave a X on the paperwork and posted in the horizontal post box on the table, guarded by several people eating sandwiches and drinking tea.



Keep smiling.