Previous
Poll Voting by ladymagpie
Photo 1995

Poll Voting

POLL VOTING.

I thought I had been invited to take up a new sport and before moving on to the Old Age Pensioners Olympics. Unfortunately, I wasn't going to take up poll vaulting, but Poll Voting.

On entering the building they wanted to see my identity and when I should them my driver’s licence they thought I was a double of Ursula Andress. (In my dreams).

I was disappointed with the ballet paper, firstly they wanted me to get angry with it, I had to get "X". Secondly, they didn’t have my party in the list, where was the Christmas Party, I always have great joy and expectations with that one.

Never mind I gave a X on the paperwork and posted in the horizontal post box on the table, guarded by several people eating sandwiches and drinking tea.

Keep smiling.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise