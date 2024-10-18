Kalma from Abroad

I have some very good neighbours, living next to me.
In fact, one of them has just popped in, for a cup of tea.
She told some lovely stories of their holiday in Peru.
Yes, both of them went, they make a lovely crew.
Before they went on holiday, I asked them for a souvenir
Usually it’s a stick of rock, my old teeth won’t go near.
So, where they went on holiday, I got a little sneaky
Asking for a different gift, I was being very cheeky
Bring me back a Peruvian pet, a really want a creature
I’ll put in in my garden patch, it will be such a village feature
They brought me back this fluffy thing, it is a lovely gift.
Let’s call it, “Karma the Llama”, that will give me such a lift.