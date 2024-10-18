Kalma from Abroad

I have some very good neighbours, living next to me.

In fact, one of them has just popped in, for a cup of tea.

She told some lovely stories of their holiday in Peru.

Yes, both of them went, they make a lovely crew.



Before they went on holiday, I asked them for a souvenir

Usually it’s a stick of rock, my old teeth won’t go near.

So, where they went on holiday, I got a little sneaky

Asking for a different gift, I was being very cheeky



Bring me back a Peruvian pet, a really want a creature

I’ll put in in my garden patch, it will be such a village feature

They brought me back this fluffy thing, it is a lovely gift.

Let’s call it, “Karma the Llama”, that will give me such a lift.