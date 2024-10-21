Previous
I'm alway's making her laugh. by ladymagpie
Photo 2014

I'm alway's making her laugh.

I have gone back into my archives for my picture as it's a special day that I have to remember my lovely big Sister Mo. It's 11 years today since she left us and it still hurts as much as it did when she departed.

I always made her laugh and did naughty things in doing so. This was on one of my hospital visits when she was showing one of her Scrap Booking magazine. I asked her to hold it up and slowly moved her fingers to reveal this picture. Yes, I was naughty but it gave her a big laugh when she saw the photograph.

The scrap booking, that she did I always called it Blue Petering, and where did she keep her sticky back paper. and no, it didn't say CRAP 365.

Keep smiling
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Still the wicket little sister !! - but a lovely photo of your big sister behind her scrap booking magazine ,albeit a faux title !!
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise