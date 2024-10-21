I'm alway's making her laugh.

I have gone back into my archives for my picture as it's a special day that I have to remember my lovely big Sister Mo. It's 11 years today since she left us and it still hurts as much as it did when she departed.



I always made her laugh and did naughty things in doing so. This was on one of my hospital visits when she was showing one of her Scrap Booking magazine. I asked her to hold it up and slowly moved her fingers to reveal this picture. Yes, I was naughty but it gave her a big laugh when she saw the photograph.



The scrap booking, that she did I always called it Blue Petering, and where did she keep her sticky back paper. and no, it didn't say CRAP 365.



Keep smiling