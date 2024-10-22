Horror Season

Going into one of my local supermarkets I was greeted with this display, flipping pumpkins, which brings horror season into my head.



This means that it will be Halloween night soon, and the little village kiddie-winkles will be out and about causing havoc. I've lived here for 39 years and every year I filled my cupboard with packets of sweeties for these little monsters, only for most years nobody turns up.



Happy days, you may think, as I have lots of sweets for myself, which doesn't do my weight any good. So if this year I don't buy any sweets I bet my front door will be very busy, hope they like carrots or runner beans, or shall I turn the lights off and hide behind the settee?



Keep smiling.