Horror Season by ladymagpie
Horror Season

Going into one of my local supermarkets I was greeted with this display, flipping pumpkins, which brings horror season into my head.

This means that it will be Halloween night soon, and the little village kiddie-winkles will be out and about causing havoc. I've lived here for 39 years and every year I filled my cupboard with packets of sweeties for these little monsters, only for most years nobody turns up.

Happy days, you may think, as I have lots of sweets for myself, which doesn't do my weight any good. So if this year I don't buy any sweets I bet my front door will be very busy, hope they like carrots or runner beans, or shall I turn the lights off and hide behind the settee?

Keep smiling.
22nd October 2024

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Peter Dulis ace
good deal :)
October 22nd, 2024  
