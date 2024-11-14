Queen Victoria's Unusual Coin.

Firstly, sorry I have chosen a coin picture again, but this is quite unusual to us British people. There is not anyone alive that will remember this coin being produced as it was only minted for 4 years.



We oldies will all remember pre-decimal silver coins being Florins, Half Crowns and perhaps Crowns, but who ever used a Double-Florin which this is. A crown was equal to today’s 50p, Half-Crown 25p and a Florin was 20p.



This Double-Florin, worth 40p, was only made from 1887 to 1890, but caused money loses to shopkeepers and public houses, mainly because staff mixed them up for Crowns, they were almost the same size.



So, there you go, an old coin with history.