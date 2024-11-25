Sign up
Previous
Photo 2019
Wrong Roll
Oh no, there was nearly a very nasty incident today at my lovely home. I went to the bathroom this afternoon and suddenly noticed that I had put the toilet roll on the holder the wrong way round.
I had put the new one on this morning, but due to old age I was concentrating on something else, and didn't notice it was going down at the back, when it should have been going down the front.
Now if I'm at someone else's bathroom and notice the roll going down the back, I change it but don't tell the owner. Well, everyone knows it should go down the front, DON'T THEY.
Keep smiling.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
25th November 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
rolls
moni kozi
What a horrific incident! Of course it's a beard not a tail!
The only more horrific case would be to run out of paper altogether
November 25th, 2024
