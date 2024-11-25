Wrong Roll

Oh no, there was nearly a very nasty incident today at my lovely home. I went to the bathroom this afternoon and suddenly noticed that I had put the toilet roll on the holder the wrong way round.



I had put the new one on this morning, but due to old age I was concentrating on something else, and didn't notice it was going down at the back, when it should have been going down the front.



Now if I'm at someone else's bathroom and notice the roll going down the back, I change it but don't tell the owner. Well, everyone knows it should go down the front, DON'T THEY.



Keep smiling.