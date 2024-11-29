Homeward Bound (A poem)

I went to the doctors this morning; he wanted a sample from me.
I had to collect it in a very small tube, from drinking coffee or tea.
I had forgotten the day was Black Friday, everyone out for a shop
Roads were hectic, the buildings full, I needed somewhere to stop.
So, nearing my little small village, I glazed at the view to my right
Pulling up on the country road, I appreciated the valley in sight
The sun was shining brightly, the hills were beautiful and clear
Not a sound was heard in the distance, just birds singing in my ear.
I’m blessed to live in the Cotswolds, just tractors and cottages I see
The traffic consists of horse riders, and dog walkers just chat to me
They all pass my front garden, as they head to the nearest fields
The dogs are so playful and happy, the owner shouts “Rover just yield”
Let’s not think of Black Friday, and Christmas just round the bend
Those Christmas cards and presents, you soon will need to send
More import to me is my village, where everyone lives so free
Yet more important to me, are those results, from my liquid and the PEE.