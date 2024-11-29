Homeward Bound (A poem)

I went to the doctors this morning; he wanted a sample from me.

I had to collect it in a very small tube, from drinking coffee or tea.

I had forgotten the day was Black Friday, everyone out for a shop

Roads were hectic, the buildings full, I needed somewhere to stop.



So, nearing my little small village, I glazed at the view to my right

Pulling up on the country road, I appreciated the valley in sight

The sun was shining brightly, the hills were beautiful and clear

Not a sound was heard in the distance, just birds singing in my ear.



I’m blessed to live in the Cotswolds, just tractors and cottages I see

The traffic consists of horse riders, and dog walkers just chat to me

They all pass my front garden, as they head to the nearest fields

The dogs are so playful and happy, the owner shouts “Rover just yield”



Let’s not think of Black Friday, and Christmas just round the bend

Those Christmas cards and presents, you soon will need to send

More import to me is my village, where everyone lives so free

Yet more important to me, are those results, from my liquid and the PEE.