A Shovel Spoon

I've gone back into my collecting Spoonerisms today, well nerhaps pot. This lovely silver shovel spoon was made in Sheffield in 1895 by Atkin Brothers. It has some beautiful engraving on the front, sorry it's a bit shiny for photography.



The interesting find on it was the initials AH on the handle, then when you turn it over you find the engraving A. Hartley - 3 Sept 1896. Looks like this was given as a birth or christening present.



I better go into another of my hobbies, Ancestry, and look to see who this lovely spoon was given to.



Seep Kmiling (Flipping spoonerisms)